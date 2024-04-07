Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

april 07, 2024

10 Inspirational Sunil Grover Quotes


“A single person can't make a show work, but a single man can make a show fail”

#1

image source- whosunilgrover

“We should enjoy life when things are at a halt or on pause”

image source- whosunilgrover

 #2

“I'm happy and feel myself to be fortunate that I've been gifted with this art of comedy, where I can make people laugh, makes me feel happy”

image source- whosunilgrover

#3

“Creating jokes, sometimes it's the experience of life and it's also practice and most of the time writers' help me”

 #4

image source- whosunilgrover

“Somehow people were connected to my funny bone and they always laughed at my jokes, and I also started enjoying that”

#5

image source- whosunilgrover

“Everyone goes through ups and downs, that's the nature of life”

 #6

image source- whosunilgrover

“I am a performer and my job is to perform and act”

 #7

image source- whosunilgrover

“I am okay with most kinds of humor but I don't like jokes that reek of racism and gender bias”

 #8

image source- whosunilgrover

“No matter what you say, there is going to be an opinion on what you have said”

 #9

image source- whosunilgrover

 #10

image source- whosunilgrover

“I have tried my best to take up only safe subjects in my career. I personally feel that nobody's sentiments or beliefs should be hurt”

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here