Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
april 07, 2024
10 Inspirational Sunil Grover Quotes
“A single person can't make a show work, but a single man can make a show fail”
#1
image source- whosunilgrover
“We should enjoy life when things are at a halt or on pause”
image source- whosunilgrover
#2
“I'm happy and feel myself to be fortunate that I've been gifted with this art of comedy, where I can make people laugh, makes me feel happy”
image source- whosunilgrover
#3
“Creating jokes, sometimes it's the experience of life and it's also practice and most of the time writers' help me”
#4
image source- whosunilgrover
“Somehow people were connected to my funny bone and they always laughed at my jokes, and I also started enjoying that”
#5
image source- whosunilgrover
“Everyone goes through ups and downs, that's the nature of life”
#6
image source- whosunilgrover
“I am a performer and my job is to perform and act”
#7
image source- whosunilgrover
“I am okay with most kinds of humor but I don't like jokes that reek of racism and gender bias”
#8
image source- whosunilgrover
“No matter what you say, there is going to be an opinion on what you have said”
#9
image source- whosunilgrover
#10
image source- whosunilgrover
“I have tried my best to take up only safe subjects in my career. I personally feel that nobody's sentiments or beliefs should be hurt”
