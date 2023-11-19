Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 19, 2023

10 inspiring dialogues ft. Hollywood

“Our lives are defined by opportunities, even the ones we miss” - The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button 

#1

Image: Imdb

“Don't ever let someone tell you you can't do something. Not even me” - The Pursuit Of Happyness 

Image: Imdb

#2

“I have to believe that when things are bad I can change them” - Cinderella Man

#3

Image: Imdb

“My mind rebels at stagnation. Give me problems, give me work. The sooner the better” - Sherlock Holmes

#4

Image: Imdb

“Do, or do not. There is no try” - Star Wars

#5

Image: Imdb

“Don't tell me I can't do it; don't tell me it can't be done” - The Aviator

#6

Image: Imdb

“A wise man can learn more from his enemies than a fool from his friends” - Rush

#7

Image: Imdb

“Every man dies, but not every man really lives” - Braveheart

#8

Image: Imdb

#9

Image: Imdb

“Don’t let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want” - 10 Things I Hate About You

“Great men are not born great, they grow great” - The Godfather

#10

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here