10 inspiring dialogues ft. Hollywood
“Our lives are defined by opportunities, even the ones we miss” - The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
#1
“Don't ever let someone tell you you can't do something. Not even me” - The Pursuit Of Happyness
#2
“I have to believe that when things are bad I can change them” - Cinderella Man
#3
“My mind rebels at stagnation. Give me problems, give me work. The sooner the better” - Sherlock Holmes
#4
“Do, or do not. There is no try” - Star Wars
#5
“Don't tell me I can't do it; don't tell me it can't be done” - The Aviator
#6
“A wise man can learn more from his enemies than a fool from his friends” - Rush
#7
“Every man dies, but not every man really lives” - Braveheart
#8
#9
“Don’t let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want” - 10 Things I Hate About You
“Great men are not born great, they grow great” - The Godfather
#10
