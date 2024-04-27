Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 27, 2024

10 inspiring quotes by Arijit Singh


I like to read Bengali novels and short stories. I am not that fond of reading English books, as I don't have a connect with it

#1

Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram

When I joined the music scene, a lot of big-ticket singers were not getting good work... It was a lean phase

Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram

#2

If someone is trying to skip the struggle - which is the creative job - our machines today, the technology that we have, can help the person, but it is only momentary

Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram

#3

I have always liked to live my life in a quiet and peaceful manner. I used to lead my life that way. But the rise in social media has certainly affected me. Now I am always noticed

#4

Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram

Singing for a documentary that benefits the underprivileged remains one of my biggest dreams

#5

Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram

I wanted to be someone who wanted to produce music, and here I am, and I'm happy about it

#6

Video: Arijit Singh's Instagram

I like to compose, but only for myself. I write my own lyrics and compose the music around them

#7

Video: Arijit Singh's Instagram

At times, when I reach my saturation point, I go to some random place and throw my phone away

#8

Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram

My grandma's into music. My mom is a singer. Even my sister is a much better singer than I am. So you could say music runs in the family

#9

Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram

#10

Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram

I'm bad in front of the camera. However, if someone gave me a small role in a film with two dialogues and one scene, I'd do it 

