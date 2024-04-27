Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 27, 2024
10 inspiring quotes by Arijit Singh
I like to read Bengali novels and short stories. I am not that fond of reading English books, as I don't have a connect with it
#1
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
When I joined the music scene, a lot of big-ticket singers were not getting good work... It was a lean phase
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
#2
If someone is trying to skip the struggle - which is the creative job - our machines today, the technology that we have, can help the person, but it is only momentary
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
#3
I have always liked to live my life in a quiet and peaceful manner. I used to lead my life that way. But the rise in social media has certainly affected me. Now I am always noticed
#4
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
Singing for a documentary that benefits the underprivileged remains one of my biggest dreams
#5
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
I wanted to be someone who wanted to produce music, and here I am, and I'm happy about it
#6
Video: Arijit Singh's Instagram
I like to compose, but only for myself. I write my own lyrics and compose the music around them
#7
Video: Arijit Singh's Instagram
At times, when I reach my saturation point, I go to some random place and throw my phone away
#8
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
My grandma's into music. My mom is a singer. Even my sister is a much better singer than I am. So you could say music runs in the family
#9
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
#10
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
I'm bad in front of the camera. However, if someone gave me a small role in a film with two dialogues and one scene, I'd do it
