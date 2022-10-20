Heading 3
10 inspiring quotes by
Big B
Priyakshi Sharma
OCT 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Pinkvilla
On making own choices
“Make your own choices in light of your own wisdom.”
Image: Pinkvilla
On challenges and changes
“Change is the nature of life but challenge is the future of life. So challenge the changes. Never change the challenges.”
Image: Pinkvilla
On bad times
“Bad times either destroy you or make you strong enough to be actually who you are.”
Image: Pinkvilla
On longevity
“That which last long is not easily got, that which is easily got does not last long.”
Image: Pinkvilla
On being a celebrity
“It is the luminosity of lights that illuminates our presence…else we are just so common.”
Image: Pinkvilla
On looking back
“I don’t spend much time looking back at what happened. I do remember it, but I don’t see any purpose of wanting to look back.”
Image: Pinkvilla
On community
“Coming together should be considered something positive for people and communities. When thoughts come together, that can be more positive than an individual thought.”
Image: Pinkvilla
On success
‘You won’t achieve success by nailing horseshoe outside your door, your feet need horseshoe to achieve success.”
Image: Pinkvilla
On aging
“Everyone must accept that we will age and age is not always flattering.”
Click Here
Image: Pinkvilla
On perfection and criticism
“No one is perfect and criticism is always welcome and expected.”