OCT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

On making own choices

“Make your own choices in light of your own wisdom.”

On challenges and changes

“Change is the nature of life but challenge is the future of life. So challenge the changes. Never change the challenges.”

On bad times

“Bad times either destroy you or make you strong enough to be actually who you are.”

On longevity

“That which last long is not easily got, that which is easily got does not last long.”

 On being a celebrity

“It is the luminosity of lights that illuminates our presence…else we are just so common.”

On looking back

“I don’t spend much time looking back at what happened. I do remember it, but I don’t see any purpose of wanting to look back.”

On community

“Coming together should be considered something positive for people and communities. When thoughts come together, that can be more positive than an individual thought.”

On success

‘You won’t achieve success by nailing horseshoe outside your door, your feet need horseshoe to achieve success.”

On aging

“Everyone must accept that we will age and age is not always flattering.”

On perfection and criticism

“No one is perfect and criticism is always welcome and expected.”

