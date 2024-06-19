Heading 3

10 inspiring quotes by Fawad Khan 


I self-taught myself music at 19-20

#1 

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

I read the 'Kapoor & Sons' script in a half hour, forty five minutes. Not because I skimming through it... I read it like a book. By the end, I was blown away. I picked up the phone and said, 'This script is gold

#2 

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

I have the gift of god, can talk and perform, but so can others. I can only attribute it to the fact that somebody up there likes me: it's remote-controlled by God

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

#3

I am diabetic. So diet control is a pre-given for me

#4

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

Comfort and simplicity are two keys that I follow when it comes to fashion

#5

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

I've adopted a diet that minimizes high glycemic index carbs, coupled with lean protein sources and a mix of vegetables

#6

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

Wherever the wind blows me, I'll go! My eventual goal is to have enough experience to produce something on my own

#7

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

I do give interviews, but I am generally media-shy because I am an introvert by nature

#8

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

I was an angry young man, a rebel without a cause, and I channeled my emotions into my music

#9

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

#10

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

If one wants to take a stand on something, one must be very educated about it 

