10 inspiring quotes by Fawad Khan 

I read the 'Kapoor & Sons' script in a half hour, forty five minutes. Not because I skimming through it... I read it like a book. By the end, I was blown away. I picked up the phone and said, 'This script is gold
#2
I have the gift of god, can talk and perform, but so can others. I can only attribute it to the fact that somebody up there likes me: it's remote-controlled by God
#3
I am diabetic. So diet control is a pre-given for me
#4
Comfort and simplicity are two keys that I follow when it comes to fashion
#5
I've adopted a diet that minimizes high glycemic index carbs, coupled with lean protein sources and a mix of vegetables
#6
Wherever the wind blows me, I'll go! My eventual goal is to have enough experience to produce something on my own
#7
I do give interviews, but I am generally media-shy because I am an introvert by nature
#8
I was an angry young man, a rebel without a cause, and I channeled my emotions into my music
#9
#10
If one wants to take a stand on something, one must be very educated about it