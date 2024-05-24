Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 24, 2024

10 Inspiring Quotes by Gauri Khan

I think it's important to keep moving forward so that the soul can grow

#1

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

When your heart is in the right place and you give your best, nothing can go wrong 

#2

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

All I need is to wake up in the morning, go to the gym, feel healthy, get to work, be creative, come back home to the kids

#3

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

Shah Rukh is very romantic in real life, too

#4

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

I would tell all women entrepreneurs to stay focused and positive. One just needs to keep moving without looking back

#5

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

You may not always be as successful as you want to be, but you have to stay goal-oriented. Put in all your efforts, and you will see the results

#6

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

I'm comfortable in my own skin and surroundings. I don't think I get overshadowed by my husband or his personality

#7

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

I must admit that I was always scared to venture out on my own because I have an issue of getting bored of things. My attention span is very short. I like to start and give up halfway

#8

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

I don't come from a space where I gush and praise - the world is doing enough of that

#9

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

I was never obsessed with fashion. I go for whatever looks good

#10

Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram 

