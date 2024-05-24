Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 24, 2024
10 Inspiring Quotes by Gauri Khan
I think it's important to keep moving forward so that the soul can grow
When your heart is in the right place and you give your best, nothing can go wrong
All I need is to wake up in the morning, go to the gym, feel healthy, get to work, be creative, come back home to the kids
Shah Rukh is very romantic in real life, too
I would tell all women entrepreneurs to stay focused and positive. One just needs to keep moving without looking back
You may not always be as successful as you want to be, but you have to stay goal-oriented. Put in all your efforts, and you will see the results
I'm comfortable in my own skin and surroundings. I don't think I get overshadowed by my husband or his personality
I must admit that I was always scared to venture out on my own because I have an issue of getting bored of things. My attention span is very short. I like to start and give up halfway
I don't come from a space where I gush and praise - the world is doing enough of that
I was never obsessed with fashion. I go for whatever looks good
