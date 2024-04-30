Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 30, 2024
10 inspiring quotes by Mahira Khan
The price of wisdom is innocence. So, I have become wiser but sadly a little less innocent
#1
Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram
No matter how tough my life was, I was always looking up at the sky and wishing for good things
#2
Failure is knowledge, and knowledge is success
#3
Through life's ups and downs, and the few mistakes we make and all the successes that we get, let nobody - nobody's opinion - define who you are. And if anybody defines who you are, let it be yourself
#4
Now I've come to a place where I believe that anger doesn't make me a better actor
#5
I romanticize every moment of my life, and that is why I have fallen in love with life
#6
I am an anomaly in my country. I hope, in the coming years, there will be more women like me
#7
My understanding is the day I start looking at myself as a star is the day I will die as an actor
#8
Everyone goes through things; everyone has a story. That's why strangers are so interesting. I don't find a single human being boring, man
#9
#10
When we show our flaws, we show the world that we don't look pretty all the time
