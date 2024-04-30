Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 30, 2024

10 inspiring quotes by Mahira Khan 


The price of wisdom is innocence. So, I have become wiser but sadly a little less innocent

#1

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

No matter how tough my life was, I was always looking up at the sky and wishing for good things

#2

Failure is knowledge, and knowledge is success

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

#3

Through life's ups and downs, and the few mistakes we make and all the successes that we get, let nobody - nobody's opinion - define who you are. And if anybody defines who you are, let it be yourself

#4

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

Now I've come to a place where I believe that anger doesn't make me a better actor

#5

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

I romanticize every moment of my life, and that is why I have fallen in love with life

#6

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

I am an anomaly in my country. I hope, in the coming years, there will be more women like me

#7

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

My understanding is the day I start looking at myself as a star is the day I will die as an actor 

#8

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

Everyone goes through things; everyone has a story. That's why strangers are so interesting. I don't find a single human being boring, man

#9

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

#10

Image: Mahira Khan’s Instagram

When we show our flaws, we show the world that we don't look pretty all the time

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here