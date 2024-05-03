Heading 3

MAY  03, 2024

10 Inspiring Quotes From Manisha Koirala

Do your best and leave the rest to God 

I believe there is a time for everything. Time changes, and you need to accept that. Else, you stagnate

When you have a good director, everything is taken care of

Life is about falling down, getting up, and moving ahead

One of the many joys of being an actor is to understand the human psychology

I knew right from the beginning that if I was going to write a book, I would write my version of the truth and then put it out 

Life is full of risks, and often, you have to take them. Just don't be scared of taking one

After being diagnosed with cancer, one is in a lot of fear and anxiety about the anticipated pain and the painful treatment

Cancer definitely rekindled my spirit. It made me realize that every human being has the capacity to overcome a huge setback

I don't see things from a worm's perspective but a bird's perspective. I smile at problems

