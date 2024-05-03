Heading 3
10 Inspiring Quotes From Manisha Koirala
Do your best and leave the rest to God
Photographer: Medha Baldewa
I believe there is a time for everything. Time changes, and you need to accept that. Else, you stagnate
Image Credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
Image Credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
When you have a good director, everything is taken care of
Life is about falling down, getting up, and moving ahead
Photographer: Medha Baldewa
One of the many joys of being an actor is to understand the human psychology
Image Credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
I knew right from the beginning that if I was going to write a book, I would write my version of the truth and then put it out
Image Credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
Life is full of risks, and often, you have to take them. Just don't be scared of taking one
Image Credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
Image Credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
After being diagnosed with cancer, one is in a lot of fear and anxiety about the anticipated pain and the painful treatment
Image Credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
Cancer definitely rekindled my spirit. It made me realize that every human being has the capacity to overcome a huge setback
I don't see things from a worm's perspective but a bird's perspective. I smile at problems
Image Credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
