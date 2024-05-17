10 Inspiring Quotes From Mrunal Thakur

Whenever any television actor looks up to me, I say I haven't done anything great; I just followed my dream
My main agenda as an actor is just to spend time with my characters - I am really glad that the roles being offered to me are very versatile
I am really fond of drawing, and painting mehendi, so I would draw mehendi on a groom's hand and earn money
If you're skinny, if you're pear-shaped, if you're apple-shaped, if you're triangle-shaped - just appreciate it. We need to be comfortable in our own skin
I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Why do we need Kardashians to set beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful
I don’t understand why Indians have this habit of discriminating against naturally curvaceous and voluptuous women. Why are they looked down upon? I own my thick thighs and I have no regrets
Photography Credits: Roy
The idea of running away and getting married excites me
Whether it was audition after audition or facing the media with little exposure, there were times I hit rock bottom, but then, I am not the one to break. Support of my family helped me sail through those tough times
It's only when I faced the camera that I realized how confident I was on screen
I'm not fussy at all; I've been raised to adjust myself in any circumstance