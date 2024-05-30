Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 30, 2024
10 inspiring quotes from Shraddha Kapoor
I used to trust people easily, but now I'm a little careful because some experiences have taught me to not trust anyone blindly
#1
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
I am a mix of both old classic romance and modern. I think it is up to what suits the two people in love best!
#2
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
My style statement is to be myself! Because if you try to imitate someone else, you will end up feeling uncomfortable
#3
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
When you know someone, and you get to work with them, automatically there is this comfort zone that comes in
#4
Image: Imdb
Intimate scenes or a kiss is a very technical aspect of filmmaking. It is extremely mechanical
#5
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
I always wanted to do something different with each film. So I guess that means that I wanted to not repeat myself. There has to be some kind of a new element in each project that I take up
#6
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Now I am also friendly with people who are not so nice to me. From what I've learnt, it's nice to be friendly. It's nice to make people feel good about themselves
#7
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Lack of etiquette and manners is a huge turn off. Men who don't behave decently are irritating. Also, I don't like guys who show off. When will guys realize that girls hate showoffs!
#8
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
I went through a brief phase when I thought of other career options: being an air hostess and even a psychologist. But eventually, my destiny led me to acting
#9
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
I want to keep bettering myself as an actor and singer
#10
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
