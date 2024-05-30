Heading 3

may 30, 2024

10 inspiring quotes from Shraddha Kapoor

I used to trust people easily, but now I'm a little careful because some experiences have taught me to not trust anyone blindly

#1 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

I am a mix of both old classic romance and modern. I think it is up to what suits the two people in love best!

#2

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

My style statement is to be myself! Because if you try to imitate someone else, you will end up feeling uncomfortable

#3

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

When you know someone, and you get to work with them, automatically there is this comfort zone that comes in

#4

Image: Imdb

Intimate scenes or a kiss is a very technical aspect of filmmaking. It is extremely mechanical

#5

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

I always wanted to do something different with each film. So I guess that means that I wanted to not repeat myself. There has to be some kind of a new element in each project that I take up

#6

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Now I am also friendly with people who are not so nice to me. From what I've learnt, it's nice to be friendly. It's nice to make people feel good about themselves

#7

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Lack of etiquette and manners is a huge turn off. Men who don't behave decently are irritating. Also, I don't like guys who show off. When will guys realize that girls hate showoffs!

#8

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

I went through a brief phase when I thought of other career options: being an air hostess and even a psychologist. But eventually, my destiny led me to acting

#9

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

I want to keep bettering myself as an actor and singer

#10

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

