Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

MAY  05, 2024

10 Inspiring quotes of AR Rahman

Your inner voice is the voice of divinity. To hear it, we need to be in solitude, even in crowded places

#1

When you do something with a lot of honesty, appetite and commitment, the input reflects in the output

#2

#3

If you respect a language and culture, it shows in your work

I believe that whatever comes at a particular time is a blessing from God

#4

Wisdom comes from within. Knowledge is acquired and can sometimes put a screen on your wisdom

#5

I am a friend when I need to be a friend, a father when I need to be a father, a musician when music calls. I switch roles accordingly

#6

I have too many responsibilities and principles. There's no time for 'guilty' pleasures

#7

The idea of music is to liberate the listener and lead him to a frame where he feels he is elevated

#8

#9 

Sometimes, a remix is good because it reaches a whole new generation. But when it gets too much, it's irritating. Also, the original composer needs to be credited properly

#10

No amount of stardom will ever consume my soul. Money comes, money goes. Fame comes, fame goes. I believe every human being is a celebrity in their own right

