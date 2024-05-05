Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 05, 2024
10 Inspiring quotes of AR Rahman
Your inner voice is the voice of divinity. To hear it, we need to be in solitude, even in crowded places
#1
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
When you do something with a lot of honesty, appetite and commitment, the input reflects in the output
#2
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
#3
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
If you respect a language and culture, it shows in your work
I believe that whatever comes at a particular time is a blessing from God
#4
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
Wisdom comes from within. Knowledge is acquired and can sometimes put a screen on your wisdom
#5
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
I am a friend when I need to be a friend, a father when I need to be a father, a musician when music calls. I switch roles accordingly
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
#6
I have too many responsibilities and principles. There's no time for 'guilty' pleasures
#7
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
The idea of music is to liberate the listener and lead him to a frame where he feels he is elevated
#8
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
#9
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
Sometimes, a remix is good because it reaches a whole new generation. But when it gets too much, it's irritating. Also, the original composer needs to be credited properly
#10
Image Credits: AR Rahman's Instagram
No amount of stardom will ever consume my soul. Money comes, money goes. Fame comes, fame goes. I believe every human being is a celebrity in their own right
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.