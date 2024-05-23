Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

may 23, 2024

10 inspiring quotes of Asin

I'm not much of a party-goer, though I do love to hang out and chill with my friends at home

#1 

Image: IMDB 

I don't wear any masks. If I am happy, you get to see it; if I am angry, then you get to see that also

#2

Image: IMDB 

No matter how much we deny it, the fact remains that we have a male-dominated society as well as industry

#3

Image: IMDB 

Everyone's personal style evolves based on upbringing, exposure, influences, personality, etc. Style is subjective

#4

Image: IMDB 

I have always believed that love is what helps you develop into the best person you are. It's a selfless emotion, but people usually follow the corrupted version

#5

Image: IMDB 

I am flexible and comfortable enough to pull off any genre

#6

Image: IMDB 

I do a film only when I feel I will be comfortable with the set-up and other members of the team

#7

Image: IMDB 

Both my parents are well educated; my father worked for the CBI before becoming a businessman, and my mother was a civil surgeon. But I did not want to be a doctor

#8

Image: Asin's Instagram 

I don't like discotheques, pubs, or late-night parties

Image: Asin's Instagram 

#9

Today's women are not dependent, and I think it's the biggest sense of freedom

Image: Asin's Instagram 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here