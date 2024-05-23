Heading 3
10 inspiring quotes of Asin
I'm not much of a party-goer, though I do love to hang out and chill with my friends at home
#1
Image: IMDB
I don't wear any masks. If I am happy, you get to see it; if I am angry, then you get to see that also
#2
Image: IMDB
No matter how much we deny it, the fact remains that we have a male-dominated society as well as industry
#3
Image: IMDB
Everyone's personal style evolves based on upbringing, exposure, influences, personality, etc. Style is subjective
#4
Image: IMDB
I have always believed that love is what helps you develop into the best person you are. It's a selfless emotion, but people usually follow the corrupted version
#5
Image: IMDB
I am flexible and comfortable enough to pull off any genre
#6
Image: IMDB
I do a film only when I feel I will be comfortable with the set-up and other members of the team
#7
Image: IMDB
Both my parents are well educated; my father worked for the CBI before becoming a businessman, and my mother was a civil surgeon. But I did not want to be a doctor
#8
Image: Asin's Instagram
I don't like discotheques, pubs, or late-night parties
Image: Asin's Instagram
#9
Today's women are not dependent, and I think it's the biggest sense of freedom
Image: Asin's Instagram
#10
