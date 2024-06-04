Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
june 04, 2024
10 Inspiring Quotes of Boman Irani
“The moment you say, 'I want to do a role,' the story suffers. I don't set priorities in terms of roles or scripts”
#1
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“I'm not a hero or a superstar. I'm an everyday guy. I feel happy when children approach me. I feel that something good is happening in life when little kids recognize me”
#2
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“Every time you blame somebody else for your lack of progress, you are doing another disservice to yourself because you're putting yourself down by even thinking like that”
#3
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“If you're not going prepared for something and doing it half-heartedly, you're a failure, and you've cheated”
#4
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“One can understand a person by the way he removes his wallet and puts his hand out to take out money”
#5
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“Once, Naseeruddin Shah told me that the wafer shop was the best acting school that I could have attended. And I completely agree. I observed every customer very minutely and picked up some quirk or the other. Later, I used those experiences while playing different characters”
#6
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“I still reject lead roles, as I don't accept any role if I don't find it challenging enough. I am very careful while making selections”
#7
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“Fear is one thing that can ruin everything. It's the greatest problem”
#8
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“When I was a child, I never spoke. The teacher used to write remarks in my notebook. My mom sent me to a trainer. I started talking, and it gave me confidence”
#9
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
“My theory is children don't do what you tell them to do, they do what you do. You have to always do the right thing because they follow you”
#10
Image: Boman Irani's Instagram
