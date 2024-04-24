Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 24, 2024
10 Inspiring Quotes Of Nagarjuna
I believe, for an actor, both the success of his film and awards are equally important
#1
Image Credits: IMDb
Frankly, I love my independence too much to give it up
Image Credits: IMDb
#2
People know excessive consumption of anything is bad for health. By imposing a ban on something, we are, in a way, provoking them to do it
Image Credits: IMDb
#3
I want to continue acting as long as I can because being on the sets is a big stress buster for me. I can't possibly think of stopping my visits to the sets because I'm old
#4
Image Credits: IMDb
Besides regular exercising, one should also take care of his or her daily habits such as adequate sleep and drinking lots of water
#5
Image Credits: IMDb
I don't believe in the concept of working out rigorously to pump muscles. It may be effective, but when you stop working out, it comes back to square one
#6
Image Credits: IMDb
Everybody deserves an opportunity to fulfill their dreams
#7
Image Credits: IMDb
Sheer brilliance needs to be expressed properly
#8
Image Credits: IMDb
Just getting a degree is not enough, and you need to sell your ideas
#9
Image Credits: IMDb
#10
Image Credits: IMDb
I want to keep trying something new all the time. It is the only way to grow
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.