Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 24, 2024

10 Inspiring Quotes Of Nagarjuna 


I believe, for an actor, both the success of his film and awards are equally important

#1

Image Credits: IMDb

Frankly, I love my independence too much to give it up

Image Credits: IMDb

#2

People know excessive consumption of anything is bad for health. By imposing a ban on something, we are, in a way, provoking them to do it

Image Credits: IMDb

#3

I want to continue acting as long as I can because being on the sets is a big stress buster for me. I can't possibly think of stopping my visits to the sets because I'm old

#4

Image Credits: IMDb

Besides regular exercising, one should also take care of his or her daily habits such as adequate sleep and drinking lots of water

#5

Image Credits: IMDb

I don't believe in the concept of working out rigorously to pump muscles. It may be effective, but when you stop working out, it comes back to square one

#6

Image Credits: IMDb

Everybody deserves an opportunity to fulfill their dreams

#7

Image Credits: IMDb

Sheer brilliance needs to be expressed properly

#8

Image Credits: IMDb

Just getting a degree is not enough, and you need to sell your ideas

#9

Image Credits: IMDb

#10

Image Credits: IMDb

I want to keep trying something new all the time. It is the only way to grow

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here