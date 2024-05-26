10 Inspiring quotes of Rakshit Shetty 

Nobody starts off as a hero, that does not happen even in films. It is passion, hard work, and perseverance that makes the difference. Dream big, follow your passion and work hard towards fulfilling it and it will pay well
#1
Failure is a better teacher than success. I am what I am today because of failures and successes
#2
Direction is closest to my heart. I may run out of work as an actor as I get older, but I can work as a director even if I live up to be 90. I promised myself that I will direct a film every three years
#3
I had to complete my engineering and worked in the IT industry for a few years to get myself the financial support to pursue my dream of acting
#4
Life gives you a lot of experiences, sometimes it is a good experience and sometimes it is bad
#5
As an actor, I feel, I should not choose a film just to help get great box office results but one that challenges me as an actor and gives me the pleasure of playing a certain role
#6
I believe writing is where it all begins; you can not make a film look different, you have to write it differently
#7
I must confess that Kashmir is one place that made me reach out for the camera. Such is the setting that no matter in which direction one looks, you get a gorgeous frame
#8
During my stint in IT, I worked and used the free time to browse the net for research on cinema. In the evenings, I did theatre. Had I not been successful, I would have gone back to my IT job. It was my back up plan
#9
If I had to rate them in order of preference, it would be writer, director, actor and then producer