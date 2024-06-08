Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 08, 2024
10 inspiring quotes of Ram Charan
The sky takes on shades of orange during sunrise and sunset, the color that gives you hope that the sun will set only to rise again
#1
Drama starts where logic ends
#2
Life is one big love story with hundreds of little love stories within it
#3
I know my fans want me on the screen. But I think hero-worship should not be allowed to corrupt the plot and narrative of a film
#4
We have to understand that content is king now. And it doesn't matter what the source of the content and where it's coming from, as long as it is workable
#5
It is no longer important for me to be seen in every frame
#6
I used to rarely go on film sets, as I felt it was very boring to see the same shot being done so many times. I felt I had nothing to do. I used to irritate the cameramen
#7
I love shopping, but I can't go out. I love going to restaurants and eating out with friends
#8
I was born in that family. So I don't know the difference between being born as an actor's son and not being an actor's son. I never knew whether it was good or bad
#9
#10
I won't do a role which children in my family cannot look up to
