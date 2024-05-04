Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 04, 2024
10 inspiring quotes of Shivangi Joshi
When I started, I was very young so there was a lot of struggle but I also feel that I am blessed because my struggle period was less
#1
I have set a limit for myself and I'm not ready to cross that
#2
I live my character and I am that person when I am performing. I just live the moment and the character
#3
We all should love ourselves, we all should accept the way we are
#4
I want people to know me as Shivangi
#5
I'm doing what I'm supposed to do, and I love what I do
#6
If I don't believe in something, If I think something is not right, I'll say no to it. I won't do it no matter what anyone says
#7
#8
To pay someone on the basis of their gender is absolutely wrong, it's the talent people should see
#9
None of the TV actor is okay with discrimination
Social Media has its positives and negatives
#10
