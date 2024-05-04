Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

MAY 04, 2024

10 inspiring quotes of Shivangi Joshi 

When I started, I was very young so there was a lot of struggle but I also feel that I am blessed because my struggle period was less

#1

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

I have set a limit for myself and I'm not ready to cross that

#2 

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

I live my character and I am that person when I am performing. I just live the moment and the character

#3

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

We all should love ourselves, we all should accept the way we are

#4

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

I want people to know me as Shivangi

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

#5

I'm doing what I'm supposed to do, and I love what I do

#6

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

If I don't believe in something, If I think something is not right, I'll say no to it. I won't do it no matter what anyone says

#7

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

#8

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

To pay someone on the basis of their gender is absolutely wrong, it's the talent people should see 

#9

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

None of the TV actor is okay with discrimination 

Social Media has its positives and negatives 

#10 

Images: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here