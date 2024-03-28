Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
March 28, 2024
10 Inspiring Randeep Hooda quotes
“I didn't allow failure to break my heart. So I wouldn't allow success to bloat my head”
“Knowledge is power. You can't begin a career, for that matter even a relationship, unless you know everything there is to know about it”
“Love can never make you weak, and love is not restricted to the opposite sex. I love my parents, I love my animals, and I love my profession”
“I am not an angry guy. It's just the roles I do that impact my personality”
“There is no life without sport and no sport without competition”
“I never think about what others are doing. I do a film for myself, not others”
“Love to me has meant different things at different junctures of my life. I'm not a hopeless romantic”
“From being a waiter to a door-to-door salesman, to a car-washer, to a delivery boy - I have done it all”
“Honestly, I find writing to be a very lonely job”
“I believe in the institution of marriage; Other than cinema, it's the only way to be immortalized!”
