MAY 02, 2024
10 Inspiring Sanjay Leela Bhansali quotes
“My mind was never into school, and education did not matter to me”
“Life is not only about dark nights; it's also about beautiful, sunshiny mornings”
“Friendship and loyalty shouldn't come in the way of casting”
“A man is not capable of giving the way a woman gives. She is stronger. When a woman sacrifices, it lends her grace and beauty”
“To me, love means being free of your own bondage and connecting to another soul”
“As long as what you do reaches out to people, I don't think there's any reason to stop yourself from doing anything”
“It's been a journey of great stress and awakening. I have given my blood sweat and tears to 'Padmavati'”
“I am trying to pursue excellence”
“I have always chosen subjects which are little different, and not subjects that you see. That challenges me and the actors who work in the project”
“All the pain, suffering, love, passion, and conflict have made me what I am”
