10 intense action-packed K-dramas
When a young woman’s father is murdered, she joins hands with an underworld mafia boss in order to catch the killer
Image: Netflix
My Name
When a mysterious phenomenon starts transforming humans into monsters, a teenager and his neighbors try to create a survival plan
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home
When a high school suddenly gets attacked with hoards of zombies, un-infected students fight their utmost to survive
All of Us Are Dead
Image: Netflix
When a savage Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to his motherland, he gives a large corporation a taste of real justice
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
Two vengeance-drawn boxers join forces with a kind-hearted moneylender in order to track down a cunning loan shark
Bloodhounds
Image: Netflix
When a senior judge ends up dead, a hot-headed priest teams up with a detective to solve his murder mystery
The Fiery Priest
Image: Disney+
A taxi driver sets out to punish criminals who get away with heinous deeds
Taxi Driver
Image: SBS
A group of demon hunters pose as noodle shop owners in order to catch the evil spirits looking for immortality
Image: tvN
A police academy student becomes a vigilante after his mother is murdered by a local gangster
Vigilante
Image: Disney+
A married detective couple volunteers to set on a perilous expedition in order to stop a drug trafficking organization
The Worst of Evil
Image: Disney+