june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 intense action-packed K-dramas

Moupriya Banerjee

When a young woman’s father is murdered, she joins hands with an underworld mafia boss in order to catch the killer

Image: Netflix

My Name

When a mysterious phenomenon starts transforming humans into monsters, a teenager and his neighbors try to create a survival plan

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home

When a high school suddenly gets attacked with hoards of zombies, un-infected students fight their utmost to survive

All of Us Are Dead

Image: Netflix

When a savage Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to his motherland, he gives a large corporation a taste of real justice

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

Two vengeance-drawn boxers join forces with a kind-hearted moneylender in order to track down a cunning loan shark 

Bloodhounds

Image: Netflix

When a senior judge ends up dead, a hot-headed priest teams up with a detective to solve his murder mystery

The Fiery Priest

Image: Disney+

A taxi driver sets out to punish criminals who get away with heinous deeds

Taxi Driver

Image: SBS

A group of demon hunters pose as noodle shop owners in order to catch the evil spirits looking for immortality

The Uncanny Counter

Image: tvN

A police academy student becomes a vigilante after his mother is murdered by a local gangster 

Vigilante

Image: Disney+

A married detective couple volunteers to set on a perilous expedition in order to stop a drug trafficking organization

The Worst of Evil

Image: Disney+

