Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 Intense K-drama thrillers to watch

This highly acclaimed drama follows detectives who find themselves able to communicate across time through a mysterious walkie-talkie. Together, they work on solving cold cases and uncovering hidden truths.

 Signal

Image: tvN

In this gripping series, a prosecutor teams up with a police officer to unveil a web of corruption within their institutions while investigating complex crimes.

Stranger

Image: tvN

The show centers on a police officer and a voice profiler who collaborate to track down a vicious serial killer, making for tense and high-stakes crime-solving.

Voice

Image: OCN

When a girl is trapped in a secretive and dangerous religious cult, her friends strive to rescue her, uncovering chilling secrets along the way.

Save Me

Image: OCN

Three individuals, including a former detective, a prosecutor, and a lawyer, join forces to expose corruption within the police and judicial system, leading to intense and morally complex situations.

Watcher

Image: OCN

A former profiler with a traumatic past teamed up with a detective to catch a serial killer, ultimately confronting her own fears while seeking justice.

tell Me What You Saw

Image: OCN

The second season of Signal continues the suspenseful journey of the detectives who can communicate across time, delving into new mysteries and cold cases.

Image: tvN

Signal 2

Combining elements of horror and thriller, this drama follows a psychic, a priest, and a detective as they confront supernatural forces and solve cases with supernatural aspects.

Image: OCN

 The Guest

Building on the success of the first season, Voice 2 continues the story of the voice profiler and her team as they tackle more intense and chilling cases.

Voice 2

Image: OCN

This is a story about a detector who seems to be living a happy married life with his wife and daughter but turns out that he is living in disguise 

 The Flower of Evil

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here