10 Intense K-drama thrillers to watch
This highly acclaimed drama follows detectives who find themselves able to communicate across time through a mysterious walkie-talkie. Together, they work on solving cold cases and uncovering hidden truths.
Signal
Image: tvN
In this gripping series, a prosecutor teams up with a police officer to unveil a web of corruption within their institutions while investigating complex crimes.
Stranger
Image: tvN
The show centers on a police officer and a voice profiler who collaborate to track down a vicious serial killer, making for tense and high-stakes crime-solving.
Voice
Image: OCN
When a girl is trapped in a secretive and dangerous religious cult, her friends strive to rescue her, uncovering chilling secrets along the way.
Save Me
Image: OCN
Three individuals, including a former detective, a prosecutor, and a lawyer, join forces to expose corruption within the police and judicial system, leading to intense and morally complex situations.
Watcher
Image: OCN
A former profiler with a traumatic past teamed up with a detective to catch a serial killer, ultimately confronting her own fears while seeking justice.
tell Me What You Saw
Image: OCN
The second season of Signal continues the suspenseful journey of the detectives who can communicate across time, delving into new mysteries and cold cases.
Image: tvN
Signal 2
Combining elements of horror and thriller, this drama follows a psychic, a priest, and a detective as they confront supernatural forces and solve cases with supernatural aspects.
Image: OCN
The Guest
Building on the success of the first season, Voice 2 continues the story of the voice profiler and her team as they tackle more intense and chilling cases.
Voice 2
Image: OCN
This is a story about a detector who seems to be living a happy married life with his wife and daughter but turns out that he is living in disguise
The Flower of Evil
Image: tvN