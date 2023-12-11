10 interesting facts about BTS leader RM
Moupriya Banerjee
RM was born on September 12, 1994, which makes him a Virgo
Zodiac Sign
RM’s height is 181 cm and he is the tallest member of BTS
Height
RM is an ENTP
MBTI Type
Though his birth name is Kim Namjoon, we know him as RM, which is short for Rap Monster, signifying his outstanding rapping skills
What does his name mean
He is the only BTS member who is fluent in English and thus plays the role of the group’s spokesperson
English fluency
He revealed in an interview that the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S helped him learn English and later he worked on it to get rid of the Korean accent
How did he learn ENGLISH
According to reports, RM has an impressive 148 IQ score of 148
IQ
Before RM became a BTS leader, he went by the name of Runch Randa and was active as an underground hip-hop artist
Pre-debut career
For his clumsiness, among his bandmates, RM earned the moniker ‘God of destruction’, always knocking things around him
God of Destruction
RM enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, and he is most likely to get discharged on June 10, 2025
Military Enlistment
