june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 interesting facts about BTS leader RM

Moupriya Banerjee

RM was born on September 12, 1994, which makes him a Virgo

Zodiac Sign

RM’s height is 181 cm and he is the tallest member of BTS

Height

RM is an ENTP

MBTI Type

Though his birth name is Kim Namjoon, we know him as RM, which is short for Rap Monster, signifying his outstanding rapping skills

What does his name mean

He is the only BTS member who is fluent in English and thus plays the role of the group’s spokesperson

English fluency

He revealed in an interview that the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S helped him learn English and later he worked on it to get rid of the Korean accent

How did he learn ENGLISH

According to reports, RM has an impressive 148 IQ score of 148

 IQ

Before RM became a BTS leader, he went by the name of Runch Randa and was active as an underground hip-hop artist

Pre-debut career

For his clumsiness, among his bandmates, RM earned the moniker ‘God of destruction’, always knocking things around him

God of Destruction

RM enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, and he is most likely to get discharged on June 10, 2025

Military Enlistment

