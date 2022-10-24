Heading 3
10 interesting facts about Jr NTR
OCT 22, 2022
Jr NTR is the grandson of Telugu actor-former Chief Minister - Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and married 19-years-old Pranathi in 2011.
Jr NTR's first name was Tarak. He made his debut as a child artist at the age of 8, in his grandfather's film Brahmashri Vishwamitra (1991), directed by N. T. Rama Rao. After the film, people began to refer to him as Jr. NTR.
Did you know that NTR's first big hit was with SS Rajamouli's Student No 1 in 2001 and Simhadri in 2003 and RRR in 2021.
His film Andhrawala (2004) had the first-ever large audio launch, with a crowd of ten lakh people in attendance. According to reports, Indian railways ran ten special trains for that one particular occasion, a record that has yet to be broken.
Jr NTR's lucky number is 9 and his every vehicle, bike or car is registered under the same number.
The talented star is a trained Kuchipudi dancer with a reputation as one of Telugu cinema's top dancers.
He is the only Telugu actor with a dedicated fan following in Japan. His film Baadshah (2013) and RRR (2021) were released in the Japanese language.
Not many know he sang a few Telugu songs in his films. He also sang the song Geleya Geleya in Kannada in the film Chakravyuha.
He was named to Forbes India's Celebrity List twice, in 2012 and 2016.
