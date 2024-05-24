10 Interesting Facts About Kamal Haasan

He is the only Indian actor to star in 7 Official Oscar submissions from India (Hey Ram, Indian, Kuruthipunal, Thevar Magan, Nayagan, Hindi movie Saagar, Telugu movie Swati Muthyam)
#1
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Kamal Hasan became the first Indian actor to get a 1 crore as his salary for a single film in 1994
#2
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Kamal Haasan is the only actor to have earned a Best Actor in a Leading Role award and a Best Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for the same movie (Saagar (1985)) at Filmfare Awards
#3
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
He is trained in the classical Indian dance form of Bharatanatyam
#4
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Haasan is the youngest actor to act in his 100th film Raja Paarvai. His age was 27 when he acted in this film
#5
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Haasan introduced a Steady camera in Guna movie for the first time, Motion graphics camera in Aalavandhan, Dolby sound system in Kuruthipunal, Digital camera in Mumbai express, Morphing technology in Michael Madana Kamarajan, Animation technology in Raja Paarvai, he reintroduced live dubbing in Virumandi, Hey Ram
#6
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
He Has acted in more than 230 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Hindi films. He is a multilingual
#7
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Rajkumar Santoshi wrote Ghayal and Ghatak for Kamal Hassan. Due to no producer's willing to back the film , he changed the star cast
#8
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Vishal Bharadwaj's Maqbool was first offered to Kamal Haasan. However, it didn't materialized
#9
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Beside being a legendary actor, Kamal Haasan is also a trained singer, dancer, director and producer. He is an active politician and has been very vocal about his ideologies, social issues and charitable works