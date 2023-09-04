Heading 3
september 04, 2023
10 Interesting facts about Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth was born on December 12, 1949 as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad
He is largely drawn for his mannerisms and distinct dialogue delivery in his films
He received India's third largest civilian award
Other than acting Rajinikanth has worked as a Screenplay, Writer and producer
Apart from his film career, he is also a philanthropist and spiritualist
Apart from acting in many other Indian languages, he has also appeared in the Hollywood movie ‘Bloodstone’
He has worked on more then 160 films over five decades
He is famous in Japan for his Tamil film ‘Muthu’ that was released in Japan in over 50 screens
He is one of most successful and popular actors in the history of indian cinema
He was awarded the Padma bhushan in the year 2005
