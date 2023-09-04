Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 04, 2023

10 Interesting facts about Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth was born on December 12, 1949 as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad 

#1

Image: IMDB

He is largely drawn for his mannerisms and distinct dialogue delivery in his films

#2

Image: IMDB

He received India's third largest civilian award

Image: IMDB

#3

Other than acting Rajinikanth has worked as a Screenplay, Writer and producer

#4

Image: IMDB

#5

Image: IMDB

Apart from his film career, he is also a philanthropist and spiritualist

Apart from acting in many other Indian languages, he has also appeared in the Hollywood movie ‘Bloodstone’

#6

Image: IMDB

He has worked on more then 160 films over five decades

#7

Image: IMDB

He is famous in Japan for his Tamil film ‘Muthu’ that was released in Japan in over 50 screens

#8

Image: IMDB

He is one of most successful and popular actors in the history of indian cinema

#9

Image: IMDB

He was awarded the Padma bhushan in the year 2005

#10

Image: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here