10 Irresistible Korean Slang Phrases

Daebak is an exclamation or emotional outburst, and it comes from the phrase daebangnada, which means to be successful

Daebak  – Awesome

Nam comes from the word namja meaning man, sa originates from the term saram, meaning person, and chin is the short form of chingu, meaning friend

Namsachin - guy who is ’just a friend’

Like many Korean phrases and terms, these words come from taking the first two syllables, namchin comes from namja chingu and yeochin comes from yeoja chingu 

Namchin or Yeochin– Boyfriend or girlfriend

A phrase used to comfort someone who is crying

Uljima - Don't cry

A compliment used to say that someone is attractive

Yeppeo - Pretty

A common exclamation used to express surprise, pain, or other strong emotions

Aigoo -An expression of surprise or pain

A phrase used to express uncertainty or confusion

Eotteoke -What should I do?

A phrase used to preface a statement that is meant to be taken seriously.

Soljighi -To be honest

A motivational phrase used to encourage someone to succeed.

Fighting- Go for it!

A slang term for a cafe or other public place where people can gather to relax and socialize

Harabang - A place to hang out with friends

