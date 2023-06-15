Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2023

10 tv shows' spin-offs

Dil Boley Oberoi was a spin-off of Ishqbaaz. The show focused on the love stories of Omkara and Rudra Singh Oberoi 

 Dil Boley Oberoi 

Image: Kunal Jaisingh’s Instagram account 

This show was the spin-off of the most popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. The story revolved around Mishti, cousin of Naira

Image: Rhea Sharma’s Instagram account 

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 

Fan favorite show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bid farewell with the introduction of Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi as the leads 

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Image: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram account 

Ekta Kapoor launched the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya in 2017 featuring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhooper, and Manjit Joura 

Kundali Bhagya 

Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram account 

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti 

Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is all set to witness the airing of its spin-off from July 3, 2023 

Image: Krishna Mukherjee’s Instagram account 

Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein

Naagin is popular for its several seasons! But have you heard of its spin-off? Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein starred Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput as its leads 

Who does not know of the show Diya Aur Baati Hum? Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji revolved around Kanak, the daughter of Sooraj and Sandhya 

Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji

Image: Rhea Sharma’s Instagram account 

Happu Singh Ki Ultan Paltan is a spin-off of &TV’s popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! This show is a sitcom, entertaining the audience 

Happu Singh Ki Ultan Paltan 

Image: Yogesh Tripathi’s Instagram account 

Tera Mera Saath Rahe 

Image: Gia Manek’s Instagram account 

Do you wish to see Saath Nibhaana Saathiya with less drama and more chemistry? Watch Tera Mera Saath Rahe on Disney+ Hotstar 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

Do you remember Pehredaar Piya Ki? The show ended abruptly owing to its faulty storyline. But it had a spin-off with a better plot and character depth

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya 

