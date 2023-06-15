Heading 3
10 tv shows' spin-offs
Dil Boley Oberoi was a spin-off of Ishqbaaz. The show focused on the love stories of Omkara and Rudra Singh Oberoi
Dil Boley Oberoi
Image: Kunal Jaisingh’s Instagram account
This show was the spin-off of the most popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. The story revolved around Mishti, cousin of Naira
Image: Rhea Sharma’s Instagram account
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Fan favorite show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bid farewell with the introduction of Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi as the leads
Yeh Hai Chahatein
Image: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram account
Ekta Kapoor launched the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya in 2017 featuring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhooper, and Manjit Joura
Kundali Bhagya
Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram account
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is all set to witness the airing of its spin-off from July 3, 2023
Image: Krishna Mukherjee’s Instagram account
Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein
Naagin is popular for its several seasons! But have you heard of its spin-off? Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein starred Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput as its leads
Who does not know of the show Diya Aur Baati Hum? Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji revolved around Kanak, the daughter of Sooraj and Sandhya
Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji
Image: Rhea Sharma’s Instagram account
Happu Singh Ki Ultan Paltan is a spin-off of &TV’s popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! This show is a sitcom, entertaining the audience
Happu Singh Ki Ultan Paltan
Image: Yogesh Tripathi’s Instagram account
Tera Mera Saath Rahe
Image: Gia Manek’s Instagram account
Do you wish to see Saath Nibhaana Saathiya with less drama and more chemistry? Watch Tera Mera Saath Rahe on Disney+ Hotstar
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
Do you remember Pehredaar Piya Ki? The show ended abruptly owing to its faulty storyline. But it had a spin-off with a better plot and character depth
Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya
