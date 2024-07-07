Heading 3
Jiya Surana
entertainment
july 06, 2024
10 Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Dialogues
“Ek arse ke baad jab log milte hai toh ... har mulaqat mein ek choti si kahani hoti hai”
#1
Image Source: IMDb
“Mujhe ladna nahi tha par tune koi choice nahi chhoda”
#2
Image Source: IMDb
“Hum dono saath rehte the kyuki hume saath rehna acha lagta tha, yeh koi duty ya zimmedari nahi hai”
#3
Image Source: IMDb
“Jai main tujhe ek stupid silly romantic ladki dhund ke deti hoon, aur tu mere liye ek tough ladka dhund”
#4
Image Source: IMDb
“Mujhe lagta hai ki tum Aditi se pyaar karte ho, aur frankly tum dono ek dusre ke liye perfect ho”
#5
Video: T-Series Instagram
“College ke paanch saal kahan nikal gaye, pata hi nahi chala”
Image Source: IMDb
#6
“Yaar ek baat bata har waqt itna sweet, itna polite. Tu apne aap se bore nahi hota?”
#7
Image Source: IMDb
“Mat jao meaow I love you.”
#8
Image Source: IMDb
“Pyara sa ladka chahiye hota, toh tujhse shaadi kar leiti, I want a man”
#9
Image Source: IMDb
“Jai agar main dobara takleef mein phasi toh bachane aaoge na?
#10
Video: T-Series Instagram
