Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 Jaw-Dropping K-pop Music Video Concepts

BTS dances in a colorful city, spreading joy and love. Their energy is infectious, making you want to dance along

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

iKON wanders through a melancholic world, expressing emotions of loneliness and heartache. The music echoes with raw vulnerability

Image: YG Entertainment

I'M OK by iKON: 

KNK exudes sensuality against a backdrop of fiery sunsets. Their charisma ignites passion, captivating viewers with their magnetic presence

Image: YNB Entertainment

Sunset by KNK: 

GOT7 mesmerizes with stunning visuals and symbolic imagery, portraying a world cloaked in mystery and intrigue, where darkness meets light

Eclipse by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

LOONA celebrates girl power amidst a kaleidoscope of colors and vibrant imagery. Their wings symbolize freedom and empowerment

Butterfly by LOONA: 

Image: BlockBerry Creative

Red Velvet charms with their cute antics and infectious energy, bringing laughter and joy to a summer adventure by the poolside

Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Breakthrough by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE exudes sass and glamour as they break barriers and redefine stereotypes. Their confidence shines, empowering viewers to embrace their uniqueness

NCT DREAM captures the essence of teen crush, radiating energy and excitement. Their youthful spirit is contagious, sparking excitement and anticipation

BOOM by NCT DREAM: 

Image: SM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN presents an aesthetic wonderland, where beauty and harmony reign. Their presence is soothing, inviting viewers into a world of serenity and tranquility

Home by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

BLACKPINK embodies girl crush with fierce determination and confidence. Their explosive energy and bold charisma command attention, leaving a lasting impression

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK : 

Image: YG Entertainment

