10 Ji Chang Wook K-dramas to watch
Modern magician hides a painful past. He befriends a troubled teen & sparks hope through music
Image: Netflix
The Sound of Magic
From lowly slave to powerful empress, Ki Hwan-ok navigates palace intrigue & forbidden love
Image: MBC
Empress Ki
Pianist with a vengeful hand seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family
Five Fingers
Image: SBS
Ex-soldier turned bodyguard protects a hidden heir and uncovers political conspiracies
The K2
Image: tvN
Frozen man revived after 20 years faces the modern world with his first love
Melting Me Softly
Image: tvN
Prosecutor teams up with a quirky lawyer to solve crimes and overcome their prejudices
Suspicious Partner
Convenience store clerk with hidden fighting skills defies expectations and finds love
Backstreet Rookie
Image: SBS
Two people with secret identities find a connection and heal their past wounds in the bustling city
Lovestruck in the City
Image: KakaoTV
A detective in a virtual reality city hunts down a real-world killer blurring the lines between truth and illusion
Fabricated City
Image: CJ Entertainment
Terminally ill patients find hope and fulfillment with the help of a mysterious volunteer
Tell Me Your Wish
Image: KBS2