10 Justin Bieber Songs for Your Travel Vibes
Sakina Kaukawala
ENTERTAINMENT
Peaches brings smooth vocals and laid-back beats, perfect for cruising with the windows down. A travel essential!
Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
With its tropical house rhythm, Sorry keeps the energy high. Play it loud while heading to your next destination.
Sorry
This acoustic gem is great for reflection during solo journeys or scenic stops. Calm, catchy, and meaningful.
Love Yourself
A fan favorite that hits hard on long rides or emotional layovers. Ideal for late-night playlists.
As Long As You Love Me (feat. Big Sean)
This track is full of compliments and clean energy. Play it when you’re feeling grateful for the journey.
Intentions (feat. Quavo)
Sometimes you just need good company on the road, and this song delivers that exact energy.
Company
This collab with Skrillex and Diplo adds an EDM twist to your playlist. Best for night drives or airport waits.
Where Are Ü Now (with Jack Ü)
Kick off your journey with this pop-R&B classic. Flirty, upbeat, and nostalgic all in one.
Boyfriend
Feeling brave? Let this empowering track fire you up for hikes, road trips, or stepping out of your comfort zone.
Never Say Never (feat. Jaden Smith)
Save this banger for the end of the ride, a burst of energy for the final leg or your arrival party.
Beauty and a Beat (feat. Nicki Minaj)
