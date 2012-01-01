Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 21, 2023

Entertainment

10 K- pop Idols’ Favorite Spring Songs

The members of Oh My Girl have suggested adding their fellow member Hyojung's track, SARR, to your spring playlist, noting that its lyrics perfectly capture the essence of the season

Oh My Girl

Image: Oh My Girl’s Instagram

GFRIEND members chose Spring Again by Cao Lu, Kisum, and Yerin as their cherished spring melody. With Yerin from GFRIEND participating, the song resonates especially with singles during the season

GFRIEND


Image: Gfriend Instagram

Eric Nam suggests his spring love song Spring Love with Red Velvet's Wendy, ideal for a romantic springtime date. He hopes listeners enjoy his latest music and have a delightful spring season!

Eric Nam

Image: Eric Nam’s Instagram

Samuel's spring jam is Charlie Puth's catchy Attention. He finds the song perfect for the season's easygoing vibes and enjoys its musical allure during springtime

Samuel

Image: Samuel’s Instagram

THE BOYZ members favor Cherry Blossom Ending by Busker Busker for spring. This timeless track, a consistent chart-topper since 2012, marks spring's arrival in Korea, as expressed by THE BOYZ

THE BOYZ

Image: THE BOYZ’s Instagram

EXID members suggest their song LADY as a springtime melody. The song highlights its upbeat nature, ideal for a drive to enjoy the blossoming flowers during the season

EXID

Image: EXID’s Instagram

PRISTIN's Nayoung suggests Bolbbalgan4's Tell Me You Love Me for cherry blossom viewing. The song's excitement about blooming flowers resonates with Nayoung, who wishes it uplifts everyone's spirits during spring

Image: Nayoung's  Instagram

PRISTIN’s Nayoung

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo suggests adding Standing Egg's Little Star to your spring playlist, as it captures the lively essence of the season. He recommends listening to it on spring nights before bed for a perfect experience

Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

SEVENTEEN's DK's favorite spring song is John Park's Thought of You. He suggests thinking about loved ones while listening to it for a mood boost

SEVENTEEN’s DK

Image: DK’s Instagram

NU'EST W's Ren chose New Shoes, a Korean children's song about forsythia blossoms, symbolizing spring's arrival. His advice: "Embrace the flowers this spring!"

NU’EST W’s Ren

Image: Ren’s Instagram

