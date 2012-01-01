10 K- pop Idols’ Favorite Spring Songs
The members of Oh My Girl have suggested adding their fellow member Hyojung's track, SARR, to your spring playlist, noting that its lyrics perfectly capture the essence of the season
Oh My Girl
Image: Oh My Girl’s Instagram
GFRIEND members chose Spring Again by Cao Lu, Kisum, and Yerin as their cherished spring melody. With Yerin from GFRIEND participating, the song resonates especially with singles during the season
GFRIEND
Image: Gfriend Instagram
Eric Nam suggests his spring love song Spring Love with Red Velvet's Wendy, ideal for a romantic springtime date. He hopes listeners enjoy his latest music and have a delightful spring season!
Eric Nam
Image: Eric Nam’s Instagram
Samuel's spring jam is Charlie Puth's catchy Attention. He finds the song perfect for the season's easygoing vibes and enjoys its musical allure during springtime
Samuel
Image: Samuel’s Instagram
THE BOYZ members favor Cherry Blossom Ending by Busker Busker for spring. This timeless track, a consistent chart-topper since 2012, marks spring's arrival in Korea, as expressed by THE BOYZ
THE BOYZ
Image: THE BOYZ’s Instagram
EXID members suggest their song LADY as a springtime melody. The song highlights its upbeat nature, ideal for a drive to enjoy the blossoming flowers during the season
EXID
Image: EXID’s Instagram
PRISTIN's Nayoung suggests Bolbbalgan4's Tell Me You Love Me for cherry blossom viewing. The song's excitement about blooming flowers resonates with Nayoung, who wishes it uplifts everyone's spirits during spring
Image: Nayoung's Instagram
PRISTIN’s Nayoung
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo suggests adding Standing Egg's Little Star to your spring playlist, as it captures the lively essence of the season. He recommends listening to it on spring nights before bed for a perfect experience
Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
SEVENTEEN's DK's favorite spring song is John Park's Thought of You. He suggests thinking about loved ones while listening to it for a mood boost
SEVENTEEN’s DK
Image: DK’s Instagram
NU'EST W's Ren chose New Shoes, a Korean children's song about forsythia blossoms, symbolizing spring's arrival. His advice: "Embrace the flowers this spring!"
NU’EST W’s Ren
Image: Ren’s Instagram