Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

10 K-actors names we are pronouncing wrong 

Even though her name is hard to prounce it is one of the simplest when it comes to real. It is pronoucned as Um Jungah

Image:  tvN.

Uhm Jung Hwa

This is easy but still we fail to pronounce it right at times, so we should say it as Nam Juhyeog

Image:  tvN.

Nam Joo Hyuk

His sirname is most of the times mipronounced as Okay which is not right. We say it Okh Taegyeon

Ok Taecyeon

Image:  tvN.

OKay here you might say 'Joon Ji Hyun' but no, that's not right. It is Jeon Jihyun as of Jeon Jungkook

Jun Ji Hyun

Image:  tvN.

It is not Lee Dhong Wook if you are pronouncing like that, it is Ee Dong ug

Lee Dong Wook

Image:  tvN.

It is the simples name ever Gongyu.

Gong Yoo

Image:  tvN.

If you are unsure how to pronouce her name then here it is - Ee seong yeong

Lee Sung Kyung

Image:  tvN.

Even though all the foreign k-drama fans call himLee Min Ho, it is originally pronounced as Ee Min Ho

Lee Min ho 

Image: SBS

The K in his name is pronounced as G and the name is pronounced as Song Jung gi 

Song Joong Ki

Image:  tvN.

This is easy but we get it wrong it's oky. It is prnounced as Pak Bo Yang

Park Bo Young

Image:  tvN.

