10 K-actors names we are pronouncing wrong
Even though her name is hard to prounce it is one of the simplest when it comes to real. It is pronoucned as Um Jungah
Image: tvN.
Uhm Jung Hwa
This is easy but still we fail to pronounce it right at times, so we should say it as Nam Juhyeog
Image: tvN.
Nam Joo Hyuk
His sirname is most of the times mipronounced as Okay which is not right. We say it Okh Taegyeon
Ok Taecyeon
Image: tvN.
OKay here you might say 'Joon Ji Hyun' but no, that's not right. It is Jeon Jihyun as of Jeon Jungkook
Jun Ji Hyun
Image: tvN.
It is not Lee Dhong Wook if you are pronouncing like that, it is Ee Dong ug
Lee Dong Wook
Image: tvN.
It is the simples name ever Gongyu.
Gong Yoo
Image: tvN.
If you are unsure how to pronouce her name then here it is - Ee seong yeong
Lee Sung Kyung
Image: tvN.
Even though all the foreign k-drama fans call himLee Min Ho, it is originally pronounced as Ee Min Ho
Lee Min ho
Image: SBS
The K in his name is pronounced as G and the name is pronounced as Song Jung gi
Song Joong Ki
Image: tvN.
This is easy but we get it wrong it's oky. It is prnounced as Pak Bo Yang
Park Bo Young
Image: tvN.