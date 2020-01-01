10 K-actors who could be idols

Park Bo Young, celebrated for her adorable charm, wit, and captivating presence in leading roles, proves her idol potential with a soulful voice showcased in numerous K-drama OSTs
SOURCE: Park Bo Young’s Instagram
Park Bo Young:
Ji Chang Wook's soothing voice and musical theater ventures showcase his potential as an idol, complementing his versatile acting career. With his alluring physical traits, he could effortlessly assume a leader's role in the idol realm
SOURCE: Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram
Ji Chang Wook:
Park Min Young's music video appearances and dance collaborations, notably with 1Million Dance Studio's May J Lee, showcase her potential to effortlessly don the idol hat, despite not lending her vocals to OSTs
SOURCE: Park Min Young’s Instagram
Park Min Young:
Before his acting breakthrough in Business Proposal, Kim Min Kyu briefly trained for an idol career with SEVENTEEN members. Although he left due to perceived shortcomings in singing and dancing, he showcases his singing talent on OSTs for dramas
SOURCE: Kim Min Kyu’s Instagram
Kim Min Kyu:
As the nation's little sister, Kim Yoo Jung not only boasts a thriving acting career and numerous awards but also possesses golden vocals, showcased in OSTs. With a beautiful face, she could effortlessly take on the role of a K-pop group's visual
SOURCE: Kim Yoo Jung’s Instagram
Kim Yoo Jung:
Park Bo Gum's voice, looks, and entertaining skills, showcased during his stint hosting Music Bank and in OSTs like My Person, contribute to his idol-like aura. Debuting as a soloist in 2020 with Blue Bird, he's already an idol to his fans
SOURCE: Park Bo Gum’s Instagram
Park Bo Gum:
Yoo In Na, known for Goblin, trained as an idol for 11 years, nearly debuting in a girl group, but after High Kick Through The Roof's success, she chose acting, citing fate as her guiding force.
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
Yoo In Na:
Kim Min Jae initially trained as a rapper for four years but shifted focus to acting, rising to fame in K-dramas like Tempted, Dr. Romantic, and Do You Like Brahms
SOURCE: Kim Min Jae’s Instagram
Kim Min Jae:
Seol In Ah trained as an idol for three years and nine months alongside KARA member Heo Young Ji before becoming a successful actress, valuing the skills she acquired during her trainee years
SOURCE: SBS
Seol In Ah:
Inspired by Rain and Full House, Lee Jong Suk pursued acting but initially signed with a wrong agency that promised both acting and idol training; however, he quit after three months