10 K-actors Who Played High School Students
Kim Tae Ri, at 31, brought depth to her role as a 13-year-younger character in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, a coming-of-age drama highlighting the unique bond between Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin
Kim Tae Ri (31) in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Image: tvN
Rising star Hwang In Youp, born in 1991, convincingly played a high schooler in True Beauty at 30, showcasing his versatility after his role in 18 Again at 29
Hwang In Youp (30) in True Beauty
Image: tvN
Park Seo Joon, 31, delivered a memorable performance in JTBC's Itaewon Class, showcasing his acting prowess alongside Kim Da Mi and Kwon Nara
Park Seo Joon (31) in Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Park Min Young, at 33, charmed audiences in a high school uniform in Her Private Life, seamlessly transitioning between career woman and cheerful high schooler
Park Min Young (33) in Her Private Life
Image: tvN
Seo Ye Ji, 31, impressed as a career woman in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, especially in the dream sequence where she engaged in playful high school banter
Seo Ye Ji (31) in It’s Okay to Not be Okay
Image: tvN
Choi Woo Shik, known for Parasite, showcased his charm as a free-spirited high schooler in Our Beloved Summer, displaying his acting versatility
Choi Woo Shik (31) in Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
Park Bo Young, at 30, defied expectations, portraying the youthful Hwan Seung-hee in On Your Wedding Day, a film tracing a decade-long romance
Park Bo Young (30) in On Your Wedding Day
Image: Opus Pictures
Empress Ki actress Ha Ji Won, at 36, revisited her high school days in The Time We Were Not In Love, exploring the unromantic yet enduring friendship with Choi Won
Ha Ji Won (36) in The Time We Were Not In Love
Image: SBS
Ryu Jun Yeol, at 30, brought charm to Reply 1988, portraying the stoic Kim Jung-hwan, contributing to the drama's delightful ensemble
Ryu Jun Yeol in Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Yoo In Na, at 36, showcased comedic brilliance in tvN's Touch Your Heart, transforming into a mischievous high school student in beautifully shot flashback sequences
Yoo In Na (36) in Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN