10 K-actors Who Played High School Students

Kim Tae Ri, at 31, brought depth to her role as a 13-year-younger character in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, a coming-of-age drama highlighting the unique bond between Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin

Kim Tae Ri (31) in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Image: tvN 

Rising star Hwang In Youp, born in 1991, convincingly played a high schooler in True Beauty at 30, showcasing his versatility after his role in 18 Again at 29

Hwang In Youp (30) in True Beauty

 Image:  tvN

Park Seo Joon, 31, delivered a memorable performance in JTBC's Itaewon Class, showcasing his acting prowess alongside Kim Da Mi and Kwon Nara

Park Seo Joon (31) in Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC

Park Min Young, at 33, charmed audiences in a high school uniform in Her Private Life, seamlessly transitioning between career woman and cheerful high schooler

Park Min Young (33) in Her Private Life

Image:  tvN

Seo Ye Ji, 31, impressed as a career woman in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, especially in the dream sequence where she engaged in playful high school banter

Seo Ye Ji (31) in It’s Okay to Not be Okay

Image:  tvN

Choi Woo Shik, known for Parasite, showcased his charm as a free-spirited high schooler in Our Beloved Summer, displaying his acting versatility

Choi Woo Shik (31) in Our Beloved Summer

Image:  SBS 

Park Bo Young, at 30, defied expectations, portraying the youthful Hwan Seung-hee in On Your Wedding Day, a film tracing a decade-long romance

Park Bo Young (30) in On Your Wedding Day

Image:  Opus Pictures

Empress Ki actress Ha Ji Won, at 36, revisited her high school days in The Time We Were Not In Love, exploring the unromantic yet enduring friendship with Choi Won

Ha Ji Won (36) in The Time We Were Not In Love

Image:  SBS

Ryu Jun Yeol, at 30, brought charm to Reply 1988, portraying the stoic Kim Jung-hwan, contributing to the drama's delightful ensemble

Ryu Jun Yeol in Reply 1988

Image: tvN

Yoo In Na, at 36, showcased comedic brilliance in tvN's Touch Your Heart, transforming into a mischievous high school student in beautifully shot flashback sequences

Yoo In Na (36) in Touch Your Heart

Image:  tvN

