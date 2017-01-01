Heading 3

10 K-dramas about romance with boss

Hemelin Darlong

MAY 10, 2023

Entertainment

Eun Chan figures out that she has to hide her gender if she wants to keep her job. Coffee Prince was a hit in South Korea and as well as other Asian countries like Thailand and Philipines

Coffee Prince

Source: MBC

It is one of the best K-dramas about falling in love with the boss. A single woman named Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se Jeong) takes her friend’s place on a blind date not knowing her friend was set up with her boss Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop)

Business proposal

Source: SBS

A weather forecaster at a TV station named Pyo Na Ri (Gong Hyo Jin) has a long-time crush on her superior colleague Hwa Shin (Jo Jung Suk). However, he has always been arrogant to Na Ri

Don’t Dare To Dream

Source: SBS

It focuses on three main characters and the love story between a young woman and her boss who’s a famous chef

Oh My Ghost

Source: tvN 

The drama, Radiant Office has multiple elements that make it a fun boss-employee storyline and one of the best K-dramas about falling in love with the boss.

Radiant Office

Source: MBC

The Master’s Sun is another K-drama with a supernatural base and an interesting storyline

The Master’s Sun

Source: SBS

2017 was a good year to binge-watch multiple employee relationship K-dramas. Jugglers followed the trend and revolved around a secretary and her cold-as-ice boss

Jugglers

Source: KBS2 TV

The CEO of a popular IT Company comes across a new employee who comes from the countryside leading to a lot of chaos

Rich Man

Source: MBN, Dramax

A girl with supernatural powers ends up being hired as the bodyguard of a gaming company’s CEO, and the two fall in love

Strong Girl Bong Soon

Source: JTBC

The drama follows a lot of typical boss-employee storyline details mixed in with some drama and is undoubtedly the best K-drama about falling in love with a CEO

Level UP

Source: MBN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here