Eun Chan figures out that she has to hide her gender if she wants to keep her job. Coffee Prince was a hit in South Korea and as well as other Asian countries like Thailand and Philipines
Coffee Prince
Source: MBC
It is one of the best K-dramas about falling in love with the boss. A single woman named Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se Jeong) takes her friend’s place on a blind date not knowing her friend was set up with her boss Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop)
Business proposal
Source: SBS
A weather forecaster at a TV station named Pyo Na Ri (Gong Hyo Jin) has a long-time crush on her superior colleague Hwa Shin (Jo Jung Suk). However, he has always been arrogant to Na Ri
Don’t Dare To Dream
Source: SBS
It focuses on three main characters and the love story between a young woman and her boss who’s a famous chef
Oh My Ghost
Source: tvN
The drama, Radiant Office has multiple elements that make it a fun boss-employee storyline and one of the best K-dramas about falling in love with the boss.
Radiant Office
Source: MBC
The Master’s Sun is another K-drama with a supernatural base and an interesting storyline
The Master’s Sun
Source: SBS
2017 was a good year to binge-watch multiple employee relationship K-dramas. Jugglers followed the trend and revolved around a secretary and her cold-as-ice boss
Jugglers
Source: KBS2 TV
The CEO of a popular IT Company comes across a new employee who comes from the countryside leading to a lot of chaos
Rich Man
Source: MBN, Dramax
A girl with supernatural powers ends up being hired as the bodyguard of a gaming company’s CEO, and the two fall in love
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
The drama follows a lot of typical boss-employee storyline details mixed in with some drama and is undoubtedly the best K-drama about falling in love with a CEO
Level UP
Source: MBN