10 K-drama actors slaying historical roles
Charismatic and versatile, known for "The King: Eternal Monarch," he effortlessly commands historical roles with his regal presence
Lee Min-ho
Stellar acting in "Moon Embracing the Sun," his refined charm suits historical settings
Kim Soo-Hyun
From "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" to "Arthdal Chronicles," he embodies historical characters with poise
Song Joong-ki
Dynamic and captivating, he excels in historical dramas like "Empress Ki
Ji Chang-Wook
Radiant and expressive, his roles in "Love in the Moonlight" showcase his historical drama prowess
Park Bo-gum
Majestic in "My Demon," his commanding presence suits historical epics
Song Kang
Proven in "Six Flying Dragons," he brings intensity and depth to historical characters
Yoo Ah-in
From "A Frozen Flower" to "The King," his compelling performances make historical roles unforgettable
Jo In-sung
Versatile in "The Fatal Encounter," his strong portrayals add gravitas to historical narratives
Hyun Bin
Charming and skilled, as seen in "Hwarang," he seamlessly adapts to historical roles with charisma
Park Seo-Joon
