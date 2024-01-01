Heading 3

10 K-drama Actors we want more of in 2024

This charismatic actor shines in every role, from the hilarious Dr. Ahn in Dr. Romantic to the stoic Park Jin in Dali and Cocky Prince. We can't wait to see what he does next! 

Imge: SBS

Kim Min Jae

This versatile actress seamlessly transitions between genres, captivating us with her emotional depth as Han Hee-won in Love in the Moonlight and her comedic timing as Kim Yoon-hee in Backstreet Rookie

Image: SBS

Kim Yoo Jung

From the innocent Dong-yi in Queen Seondeok to the determined Oh Yeon-joo in Suspicious Partner, Nam Ji-Hyun consistently delivers powerful performances. We're eager to see how she continues to evolve. 

Image: U+ Mobile TV

Nam Ji Hyun

This talented actor steals our hearts with his charming smile and captivating presence. Whether playing the playful Cha Sung-hoon in Business Proposal or the stoic Han Tae-sung in Dr. Romantic 2, he never fails to impress. 

Image: SBS

Ahn Hyo Seop

This multi-talented actress and singer effortlessly embodies diverse characters. We loved her comedic timing as Geum Ok-yeol in The Uncanny Counter and her heartwarming portrayal of Shin Ha-ri in Business Proposal. 

Kim Se Jeong

Image: SBS

From the innocent Lee Eun Pyeong in Sweet Home to the determined Go Moon-young in Youth of May, Lee Do-hyun is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after actors in K-drama land. 

Image: tvN

Lee Do Hyun

This veteran actress consistently delivers powerful performances, captivating us with her emotional depth. We can't wait to see how she tackles her next role. 

Image: tvN

Han Hyo Joo

 This fashion icon is not just a pretty face; she's a talented actress who excels in diverse roles, from the bubbly Kim Bok-joo in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo to the mysterious Cha Eun-ji in Dr. Romantic 2. 

Image: Disney+

Lee Sung Kyung

This child actor turned leading man has captivated audiences for years. We're excited to see him continue to grow as an actor and tackle new challenges. 

Image: tvN

Yeo Jin Goo

From the quirky Jo Yi-seo in Itaewon Class to the determined Nam Hong-joo in Our Beloved Summer, Kim Da Mi consistently brings fresh energy to the screen. We can't wait to see what she does next! 

Image: JTBC

Kim Da Mi

