Pujya Doss

august 22, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors We Wish Were Our Oppa

With his friendly smile and approachable behavior, Park Seo Joon gives off the perfect big-brother vibe. He seems like someone who will always have your back

Park Seo Joon 

Image: Park Seo Joon's Instagram 

His strong protective aura on-screen makes him an ideal big brother figure. His on-screen presence shows how caring and supportive he can be

Lee Min Ho

Image: Lee Min Ho's Instagram 

With his deep voice and cool charisma, he is the kind of brother who would offer both advice and a strong shoulder to lean on during tough times

Kim Woo Bin 

Image: AM Entertainment

With his sweet smile and youthful energy, he would be the older brother who's always up for fun activities and ready to listen to your drama

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: Management SOOP

With his gentle and kind nature, he is the older brother that you'd turn to for wisdom and comfort. His warmth shines through his smile

Park Bo Gum

Image: The Black Label

His action-packed roles make him seem like the protective older brother who'd step in to defend you at any moment making him the perfect sibling

Ji Chang Wook

Image: Spring Company

His mischievous smile and playful personality make him the older brother who knows how to have a good time and lift your spirits up even on the bad days

Image: Story J Company

Seo In Guk

His sincere roles in dramas make him the older brother who'd offer sound advice and guide you through life's challenges

Image: YG Entertainment

Yoo Seung Ho

With his cheerful and outgoing nature, he'd be the older brother who encourages you to chase your dreams while sharing your happiness and sadness.

Park Hyung Sik

Image: P&Studio

His cheerful antics and easygoing attitude make him the older brother who'd always be ready to create memorable moments and share laughter with you. 

 Yook Sungjae

Image: Yook Sungjae's Instagram

