10 K-drama Actors Who Always Crack Us Up
Lee Jong Suk is known for his versatile dramas that include both drama and comedy. Some of his most popular comic roles include School 2013 and W: Two Worlds Apart
Image: A-Man Project
Lee Jong Suk
He is another actor who is known for his comedic skills. His top comic dramas include Strong Moman Do Bong Soon and Suits
Image: P&Studio
Park Hyung Sik
Kim Woo Bin is known for his good looks and sense of humor. Some of his popular comedic roles include The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond
Image: AM Entertainment
Kim Woo Bin
He is a critically acclaimed actor known for his versatility and ability to make people laugh. Some of his most popular comedic roles include It's Okay, That's Love and The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: IOK Company
Jo In Sung
He is a popular actor who has featured in many successful dramas. His most popular comedic roles include Coffee Prince and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Image: Management SOOP
Gong Yoo
He is a popular comedian and actor who is known for physical comedy. His successful dramas include It's Okay, That's Love and Descendants of the Sun
Image: King Kong by Starship
Lee Kwang Soo
Kim Soo Hyun is another critically acclaimed actor who starred in many successful movies and dramas. His most popular comedic roles include My Love from the Star and Producer
Image: Gold Medalist
Kim Soo Hyun
Park Seo Joon is known for his good looks and sense of humor. His most popular comedic roles include ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ and Fight for My Way
Image: Awesome Entertainment
Park Seo Joon
Lee Dong Wook is a popular actor known for his witty way of expressing dialogue. His most popular comedic roles include Goblin and Touch Your Heart
Image: King Kong by Starship
Lee Dong Wook
Yoon Park starred in multiple successful K-dramas including comedy. His most popular comedic roles are from The King: Eternal Monarch and Mr. Sunshine
Image: H& Entertainment.
Yoon Park