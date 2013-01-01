Heading 3

may 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama actors who are funniest

Pujya Doss

Image: A-Man Project

Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk is known for his versatile dramas that include both drama and comedy. Some of his most popular comic roles include School 2013 and W: Two Worlds Apart

He is another actor who is known for his comedic skills. His top comic dramas include Strong Moman Do Bong Soon and Suits

Image: P&Studio

Park Hyung Sik

Kim Woo Bin is known for his good looks and sense of humor. Some of his popular comedic roles include The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond

Image: AM Entertainment

Kim Woo Bin

He is a critically acclaimed actor known for his versatility and ability to make people laugh. Some of his most popular comedic roles include It's Okay, That's Love and The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: IOK Company

Jo In Sung

He is a popular actor who has featured in many successful dramas. His most popular comedic roles include Coffee Prince and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Image: Management SOOP

Gong Yoo

He is a popular comedian and actor who is known for physical comedy. His successful dramas include It's Okay, That's Love and Descendants of the Sun

Image: King Kong by Starship

Lee Kwang Soo

Kim Soo Hyun is another critically acclaimed actor who starred in many successful movies and dramas. His most popular comedic roles include My Love from the Star and Producer

Kim Soo Hyun

Image: Gold Medalist

Park Seo Joon is known for his good looks and sense of humor. His most popular comedic roles include ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ and Fight for My Way

Image: Awesome Entertainment

Park Seo Joon

Lee Dong Wook is a popular actor known for his witty way of expressing dialogue. His most popular comedic roles include Goblin and Touch Your Heart

Lee Dong Wook

Image: King Kong by Starship

Yoon Park starred in multiple successful K-dramas including comedy. His most popular comedic roles are from The King: Eternal Monarch and Mr. Sunshine

Yoon Park

Image: H& Entertainment.

