10 K-drama Actors Who Are Masters of the Romantic Lead
Pujya Doss
Hyun Bin shines as a magnetic North Korean officer entangled in a forbidden romance with a South Korean heiress, delivering an irresistible performance in this captivating cross-border love story
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
Song Joong-ki mesmerizes as a charismatic army captain, igniting sparks with Song Hye Kyo in this heart-pounding military medical drama
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
Park Seo Joon charms as a narcissistic executive whose icy exterior melts when his devoted secretary, portrayed by Park Min-young, considers leaving
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN.
Gong Yoo captivates as a timeless goblin seeking redemption, enchanting viewers with his magnetic presence in this spellbinding fantasy series
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Kim Soo Hyun dazzles as an otherworldly being with 400 years of life experience, winning hearts with his smooth charisma in this captivating romantic tale
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS.
Park Hyung Sik charms as a charismatic CEO who hires a petite but powerful bodyguard, portrayed by Park Bo-young, in this delightful romantic comedy
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC.
Lee Min-ho steals hearts as the brooding rich boy Goo Jun-pyo, earning his status as a heartthrob in this iconic high school romance
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2.
Park Seo Joon captivates as a resilient underdog who builds a thriving restaurant business, showcasing his charismatic growth in this compelling drama
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC.
Park Hyung Sik exudes regal charm as a warrior in ancient Silla, adding to the allure of this historical drama featuring a stellar ensemble cast
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2.
Ji Chang Wook mesmerizes as a mysterious courier and investigator, blending action and romance effortlessly in this thrilling series
Healer
Image: KBS2.