june 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors Who Are Masters of the Romantic Lead

Pujya Doss

Hyun Bin shines as a magnetic North Korean officer entangled in a forbidden romance with a South Korean heiress, delivering an irresistible performance in this captivating cross-border love story

Image:  tvN.

Crash Landing on You

Song Joong-ki mesmerizes as a charismatic army captain, igniting sparks with Song Hye Kyo in this heart-pounding military medical drama

Image: KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun

Park Seo Joon charms as a narcissistic executive whose icy exterior melts when his devoted secretary, portrayed by Park Min-young, considers leaving

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN.

Gong Yoo captivates as a timeless goblin seeking redemption, enchanting viewers with his magnetic presence in this spellbinding fantasy series

Image:  tvN.

Goblin

Kim Soo Hyun dazzles as an otherworldly being with 400 years of life experience, winning hearts with his smooth charisma in this captivating romantic tale

My Love from the Star

Image:  SBS.

Park Hyung Sik charms as a charismatic CEO who hires a petite but powerful bodyguard, portrayed by Park Bo-young, in this delightful romantic comedy

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image:  JTBC.

Lee Min-ho steals hearts as the brooding rich boy Goo Jun-pyo, earning his status as a heartthrob in this iconic high school romance

Boys Over Flowers

Image:  KBS2.

Park Seo Joon captivates as a resilient underdog who builds a thriving restaurant business, showcasing his charismatic growth in this compelling drama

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC.

Park Hyung Sik exudes regal charm as a warrior in ancient Silla, adding to the allure of this historical drama featuring a stellar ensemble cast

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image:  KBS2.

Ji Chang Wook mesmerizes as a mysterious courier and investigator, blending action and romance effortlessly in this thrilling series

Healer

Image:  KBS2.

