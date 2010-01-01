10 K-drama actors who are offscreen BFFs
These two actors met while filming the movie "The King" and have been friends ever since They are known for their bromance and love of food
Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik
Image: Park Seo Joon’s Instgarm
These two actors have been friends since they were trainees. They are known for their good looks and their friendship has been well-documented by the media
Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin
Image: Lee Jong Su’s Instagram
The friendship of these top actresses - Gong Hyo Jin, Son Ye Jin, and Uhm Ji Won - has stayed strong over the years!
Gong Hyo Jin, Son Ye Jin, and Uhm Ji Won
Image: Gong Hyo Jin’s Instagram
Talk about having a friend who is always with you, literally! Their 11-year age gap didn't stop them from becoming BFFs, and they've been friends since 2010
IU and Yoo In Na
Image: IU’s Instagram
These two actors met while filming the drama "The Heirs" and have been friends ever since. They are known for their good looks and their love of fashion
Park Hyung Sik and Ji Chang Wook
Image: Park Hyung Sik’s instagram
Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Kang Joon
Image: SBS
These two actors met while filming the drama "Producer" and have been friends ever since. They are known for their talent and their love of music
Thanks to Goblin, Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo developed a bond so strong that they continued being friends off-screen
Image: tvN
Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo
In 2017, they were cast in the K-drama While You Were Sleeping and they have maintained their closeness ever since
Image: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In
Although BLACKPINK member Jennie is technically not a K-drama actress, we still want to mention her adorable friendship with Jung Ho Yeon!
Jung Ho Yeon and BLACKPINK's Jennie
Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram
Click Here
They are both managed by the same agency and that played a great deal in their friendship. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and are always by each other.
Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In
Image: Song Hye-Kyo's instagram