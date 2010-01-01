Heading 3

may 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors Who Are Real-Life Friends

Pujya Doss

Image: Park Seo Joon’s Instgarm

Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik 

These two actors met while filming the movie "The King" and have been friends ever since They are known for their bromance and love of food

These two actors have been friends since they were trainees. They are known for their good looks and their friendship has been well-documented by the media

Image: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin 

The friendship of these top actresses - Gong Hyo Jin, Son Ye Jin, and Uhm Ji Won - has stayed strong over the years! 

Image: Gong Hyo Jin’s Instagram

Gong Hyo Jin, Son Ye Jin, and Uhm Ji Won

Talk about having a friend who is always with you, literally! Their 11-year age gap didn't stop them from becoming BFFs, and they've been friends since 2010

Image: IU’s Instagram

IU and Yoo In Na

These two actors met while filming the drama "The Heirs" and have been friends ever since. They are known for their good looks and their love of fashion

Image: Park Hyung Sik’s instagram

Park Hyung Sik and Ji Chang Wook 

These two actors met while filming the drama "Producer" and have been friends ever since. They are known for their talent and their love of music

Image: SBS

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Kang Joon 

Thanks to Goblin, Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo developed a bond so strong that they continued being friends off-screen

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo

Image: tvN

In 2017, they were cast in the K-drama While You Were Sleeping and they have maintained their closeness ever since

Image: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In

Although BLACKPINK member Jennie is technically not a K-drama actress, we still want to mention her adorable friendship with Jung Ho Yeon! 

Jung Ho Yeon and BLACKPINK's Jennie

Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram

They are both managed by the same agency and that played a great deal in their friendship. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and are always by each other.

Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In

Image: Song Hye-Kyo's instagram

