10 K-drama Actors Who Are Underrated Gems

From the mischievous Cha Min-ho in Business Proposal to the stoic Lee Sang-woo in A Business Proposal, Kim Min-kyu showcases his versatility and charismatic charm
Image: KBS2
Kim Min-kyu
This rising star captivates with his boyish charm and heartfelt performances. We loved him as the sweet Han Ji Pyeong in Start-Up and the dedicated Lee Shin-won in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
Image: tvN
Lee Sang-Yi
With his captivating presence and undeniable talent, Kim Young-dae is quickly becoming a household name. We adore his playful portrayal of Cha Sung-hoon in Shooting Stars and his stoic demeanor as Lee Su-ho in Extraordinary You.
Image: MBC
Kim Young-dae
This versatile actor shines in both comedic and dramatic roles. We were impressed by his hilarious performance as Goo Seung-jun in Mr. Queen and his emotional portrayal of Go Moon-young in Youth of May.
Image: tvN
Kim Jung-hyun
This talented actor and singer is rapidly gaining recognition. We loved his charismatic performance as Park Joong-gil in Love in the
Lee Jun-young
Image: KBS2
This veteran actor consistently delivers powerful performances. We were captivated by his portrayal of the enigmatic Lee Seong-min in Flower of Evil and his heartwarming performance as Park Jin-young in My Liberation Notes.
Image: tvN
Kim Ji-hoon
From the playful Oh Hyun-jin in Mad Dog to the dedicated Lee Jun-ho in My Country: The New Age, Woo Do-hwan consistently brings fresh energy to every role.
Image: Netflix
Woo Do-hwan
This talented actor is quickly becoming known for his intense and charismatic performances. We loved him as the mysterious Jang Geon in Yumi's Cells and the dedicated Han Ji-yong in Military Prosecutor Doberman.
Image: tvN
Ahn Bo-hyun
This versatile actor shines in both historical and modern dramas. We were impressed by his portrayal of the conflicted Lee Hwon in The King's Affection and his comedic timing as Oh Jin-woo in Lovestruck in the City.
Image: ENA
Kim Min-seok
This veteran actor brings warmth and depth to every role. He attracted almost all the viewers with his role in Hotel Del Luna