Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors Who Are Very Funny

Lee Jong Suk is known for his versatile dramas that include both drama and comedy. Some of his most popular comic roles include School 2013 and W: Two Worlds Apart

 Lee Jong Suk

Image: A-Man Project 

He is another actor who is known for his comedic skills. His top comic dramas include Strong Moman Do Bong Soon and Suits

Park Hyung Sik

Image: P&Studio

Kim Woo Bin is known for his good looks and sense of humor. Some of his popular comedic roles include The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond

Kim Woo Bin

Image: AM Entertainment

He is a critically acclaimed actor known for his versatility and ability to make people laugh. Some of his most popular comedic roles include It's Okay, That's Love and The King: Eternal Monarch

Jo In Sung

Image: IOK Company

He is a popular actor who has featured in many successful dramas. His most popular comedic roles include Coffee Prince and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Gong Yoo

Image: Management SOOP

He is a popular comedian and actor who is known for physical comedy. His successful dramas include It's Okay, That's Love and Descendants of the Sun

Lee Kwang Soo

Image: King Kong by Starship

Kim Soo Hyun is another critically acclaimed actor who starred in many successful movies and dramas. His most popular comedic roles include My Love from the Star and Producer

Image: Gold Medalist

Kim Soo Hyun

Park Seo Joon is known for his good looks and sense of humor. His most popular comedic roles include ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ and Fight for My Way

Image: Awesome Entertainment

Park Seo Joon

Lee Dong Wook is a popular actor known for his witty way of expressing dialogue. His most popular comedic roles include Goblin and Touch Your Heart

Lee Dong Wook

Image: King Kong by Starship

Yoon Park starred in multiple successful K-dramas including comedy. His most popular comedic roles are from The King: Eternal Monarch and Mr. Sunshine

Yoon Park

Image: H& Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here