Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors Who Could Also Be Secret Agents

From healer to special forces officer, Ji Chang Wook's action-packed roles in "Healer" and "The K2" showcase his potential for undercover missions

Image: Glorious Entertainment

Ji Chang Wook

With charisma and wit, Song Joong Ki transitions seamlessly from soldier in "Descendants of the Sun" to the cunning Vincenzo Cassano.

Image: tvN

Song Joong Ki

Lee Joon Gi's prowess in historical dramas demonstrates his swordsmanship, fitting for an action-packed spy thriller.

Image: tvN

Lee Joon Gi

Gong Yoo's mysterious aura in "Goblin" and "Squid Game" sparks curiosity, suggesting potential for a covert identity.

Gong Yoo

Image: tvN

Kim Woo Bin's intense gaze in "The Heirs" and "Uncontrollably Fond" hints at a hidden depth, perfect for a complex undercover agent.

Kim Woo Bin

Image: SBS

Han So Hee's portrayal of fierce characters in "The World of the Married" and "My Name" showcases her capability for high-stakes missions.

Han So Hee

Image: JTBC

Kim Tae Ri's strength and resourcefulness in "Mr. Sunshine" make her a valuable asset to any undercover team.

Kim Tae Ri

Image: tvN

Jung Hae In's quiet intensity in "D.P." and "Snowdrop" adds intrigue, ideal for a role with a secret past.

Jung Hae In

Image: JTBC

Bae Suzy's versatility, from innocent first love in "Dream High" to cunning undercover agent in "Vagabond," proves her adaptability.

Bae Suzy

Image: SBS

Park Bo Young's charm and unexpected action scenes in "Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon" make her a formidable covert operative.

Park Bo Young

Image: JTBC

