10 K-drama Actors Who Could Also Be Secret Agents
From healer to special forces officer, Ji Chang Wook's action-packed roles in "Healer" and "The K2" showcase his potential for undercover missions
Image: Glorious Entertainment
Ji Chang Wook
With charisma and wit, Song Joong Ki transitions seamlessly from soldier in "Descendants of the Sun" to the cunning Vincenzo Cassano.
Image: tvN
Song Joong Ki
Lee Joon Gi's prowess in historical dramas demonstrates his swordsmanship, fitting for an action-packed spy thriller.
Image: tvN
Lee Joon Gi
Gong Yoo's mysterious aura in "Goblin" and "Squid Game" sparks curiosity, suggesting potential for a covert identity.
Gong Yoo
Image: tvN
Kim Woo Bin's intense gaze in "The Heirs" and "Uncontrollably Fond" hints at a hidden depth, perfect for a complex undercover agent.
Kim Woo Bin
Image: SBS
Han So Hee's portrayal of fierce characters in "The World of the Married" and "My Name" showcases her capability for high-stakes missions.
Han So Hee
Image: JTBC
Kim Tae Ri's strength and resourcefulness in "Mr. Sunshine" make her a valuable asset to any undercover team.
Kim Tae Ri
Image: tvN
Jung Hae In's quiet intensity in "D.P." and "Snowdrop" adds intrigue, ideal for a role with a secret past.
Jung Hae In
Image: JTBC
Bae Suzy's versatility, from innocent first love in "Dream High" to cunning undercover agent in "Vagabond," proves her adaptability.
Bae Suzy
Image: SBS
Click Here
Park Bo Young's charm and unexpected action scenes in "Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon" make her a formidable covert operative.
Park Bo Young
Image: JTBC