Pujya Doss

MARCH 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama actors who give off royal feels

With his tall stature and captivating gaze, Lee Min-ho's regal aura shines on screen, gracing dramas like The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

Lee Min-ho: 

Gentle yet commanding, Park Bo-gum's warm smile and princely charm light up dramas like Love in the Moonlight

Image: KBS2

Park Bo-gum: 

With his dignified presence, Kim Soo-hyun reigns supreme in dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun

Image: MBC

Kim Soo-hyun: 

Dynamic and charismatic, Ji Chang-wook's royal aura captivates in dramas like Empress Ki

Image: MBC

Ji Chang-wook: 

Confident and captivating, Song Joong-ki's regal demeanor shines in dramas like Descendants of the Sun 

Image: KBS2

Song Joong-ki: 

With his princely visuals, Lee Jong-suk enchants in dramas like The Hymn of Death

Image: SBS

Lee Jong-suk: 

Refined and charming, Park Hyung-sik's noble presence graces dramas like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image: KBS2

Park Hyung-sik: 

Elegant and poised, Nam Joo-hyuk's regal charm shines in dramas like The Light in Your Eyes

Image: JTBC

Nam Joo-hyuk: 

Soulful and dignified, Yoo Seung-ho captivates in dramas like Ruler: Master of the Mask

Image: MBC

Yoo Seung-ho: 

Majestic and charismatic, Hyun Bin's royal aura dazzles in dramas like Secret Garden

Image: SBS

Hyun Bin: 

