10 K-drama actors who give off royal feels
With his tall stature and captivating gaze, Lee Min-ho's regal aura shines on screen, gracing dramas like The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Lee Min-ho:
Gentle yet commanding, Park Bo-gum's warm smile and princely charm light up dramas like Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2
Park Bo-gum:
With his dignified presence, Kim Soo-hyun reigns supreme in dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun
Image: MBC
Kim Soo-hyun:
Dynamic and charismatic, Ji Chang-wook's royal aura captivates in dramas like Empress Ki
Image: MBC
Ji Chang-wook:
Confident and captivating, Song Joong-ki's regal demeanor shines in dramas like Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Song Joong-ki:
With his princely visuals, Lee Jong-suk enchants in dramas like The Hymn of Death
Image: SBS
Lee Jong-suk:
Refined and charming, Park Hyung-sik's noble presence graces dramas like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2
Park Hyung-sik:
Elegant and poised, Nam Joo-hyuk's regal charm shines in dramas like The Light in Your Eyes
Image: JTBC
Nam Joo-hyuk:
Soulful and dignified, Yoo Seung-ho captivates in dramas like Ruler: Master of the Mask
Image: MBC
Yoo Seung-ho:
Majestic and charismatic, Hyun Bin's royal aura dazzles in dramas like Secret Garden
Image: SBS
Hyun Bin: