10 K-drama Actors Who Give Us All the Feels
The flower boy with deep gazes that speak words unsaid.
Lee Min-ho
Image: SBS
With rugged charm, he woos our hearts in every role.
Park Seo-Joon
Image: KBS2
Expresses joy and sorrow with eyes that sparkle and tear.
Kim Soo-hyun
Image: tvN
The puppy-eyed oppa who makes us cry and sigh.
Song Joong-ki
Image: tvN
From sweet dad to gritty gumshoe, he moves us with each act.
Gong Yoo
Image: tvN
The boy next door who warms our hearts with his smile.
Jung Hae-in
Image: MBC
Angelic dimples and voices comfort our souls through the screen.
Park Bo-gum
Image: tvN
Stoic soldier or silly CEO, his characters stay in our hearts.
Hyun Bin
Image: tvN
Dynamic talent shining in any role, villain or hero.
Yoo Ah-in
Image: tvN
Action star with sensitivity, thrilling, and touching us.
Ji Chang-Wook
Image: JTBC