 Pujya Doss

January 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors Who Give Us All the Feels

The flower boy with deep gazes that speak words unsaid. 

Lee Min-ho 

Image: SBS

With rugged charm, he woos our hearts in every role.

Park Seo-Joon 

Image: KBS2

Expresses joy and sorrow with eyes that sparkle and tear. 

Kim Soo-hyun 

Image: tvN 

The puppy-eyed oppa who makes us cry and sigh.

Song Joong-ki 

Image: tvN 

From sweet dad to gritty gumshoe, he moves us with each act.

Gong Yoo

Image: tvN 

The boy next door who warms our hearts with his smile. 

Jung Hae-in

Image: MBC

Angelic dimples and voices comfort our souls through the screen.

Park Bo-gum 

Image: tvN 

Stoic soldier or silly CEO, his characters stay in our hearts.

Hyun Bin 

Image: tvN 

Dynamic talent shining in any role, villain or hero.

Yoo Ah-in 

Image: tvN 

Action star with sensitivity, thrilling, and touching us.

Ji Chang-Wook 

Image: JTBC

