Pujya Doss

may 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors Who Nailed Historical Roles

Charismatic and versatile, known for "The King: Eternal Monarch," he effortlessly commands historical roles with his regal presence

Image:  SBS.

Lee Min-ho

Stellar acting in "Moon Embracing the Sun," his refined charm suits historical settings

Image:  MBC.

Kim Soo-Hyun

From "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" to "Arthdal Chronicles," he embodies historical characters with poise

Song Joong-ki

Image:  KBS.

Dynamic and captivating, he excels in historical dramas like "Empress Ki

Ji Chang-Wook

Image:  MBC.

Radiant and expressive, his roles in "Love in the Moonlight" showcase his historical drama prowess

Park Bo-gum

Image:  KBS.

Majestic in "My Demon," his commanding presence suits historical epics

Song Kang

Image:  SBS.

Proven in "Six Flying Dragons," he brings intensity and depth to historical characters

Yoo Ah-in

Image:  SBS.

From "A Frozen Flower" to "The King," his compelling performances make historical roles unforgettable

Jo In-sung

Image:  SBS.

Versatile in "The Fatal Encounter," his strong portrayals add gravitas to historical narratives.

Hyun Bin

Image:  SBS.

Charming and skilled, as seen in "Hwarang," he seamlessly adapts to historical roles with charisma

Park Seo-Joon

Image:  KBS.

